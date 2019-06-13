Home

SONIA A. (Spielberg) LOIGMAN

June 11, 2019. Wife of the late Darwin, mother of Andrea Loigman (Stewart Riley) and Bruce (Deborah) Loigman. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Thursday, 3 P.M. precisely at Roosevelt Memorial Park Mausoleum, 2701 Old Lincoln Highway, Trevose, PA 19053. Burial to follow. Funeral reception will take place Thursday 5 to 9 P.M. at the Radisson Hotel, 2400 Old Lincon Highway, Trevose, PA 19053. Shiva will be observed Friday 12 - 3 P.M. and Sunday 12 - 9 P.M. at the home of Bruce of Deborah Loigman. Contri-butions in her memory may be made to Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel, 8339 Old York Rd., Elkins Park, PA 19027 or Hearing Loss Association of America, www.hearingloss.org.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on June 13, 2019
