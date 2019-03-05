Home

SONIA (Feinberg) KLIMOFF-DISHLER

SONIA (Feinberg) KLIMOFF-DISHLER
KLIMOFF-DISHLER
SONIA (Feinberg)
March 4, 2019. Mother of Louis Klimoff (Judith) and Dodi Klimoff (David). Mom-mom of Elizabeth, Gabriel (Ella), Jessica and Irene. Step-mother of Francine Elson (Irving) and George Dishler (Ellie). Step-grandmother of Jacob, Aliza, Julianne, and Abby. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Wed., 10 A.M., at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St., Phila. Int. Har Nebo Cem., Phila. PA. Shiva will be observed at her late residence. Contributions in her memory may be made to Germantown Jewish Centre, Camp Galil, and National Democratic Redistricting Committee.

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 5, 2019
