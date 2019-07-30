|
ROCHOW
SONIA "BOTCH"
Age 85, of Newark, DE, passed away July 28, 2019. She was born on July 24, 1934 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Stan and Stella Lipinski.
Sonia was proud of her family and spent time raising them. In her career, she worked in a gasket factory on the machinery. Sonia loved cats and did a lot of reading. She also enjoyed gardening and would take care of the flowers and plants.
Sonia is survived by her daughter, Joyce Beste and her husband Gary; grandchildren, Gary Beste, Matt Beste, Brittany Beste, and Chuckie Rochow, Jr. In addition to her parents, Sonia is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Rochow; and son, Chuckie Rochow.
A celebration of life will be held for Sonia Rochow at 8:00 P.M. on Thursday August 1, 2019 at R.T. FOARD & JONES FUNERAL HOME, 122 West Main St., Newark, DE 19711. Family and friends are being called to visit 1 hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to, "Forgotten Cats, Inc." and sent in care of the Funeral Home. To send online condolences, please visit
www.rtfoard.com
Published on Philly.com on July 30, 2019