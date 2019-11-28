|
KOZLAKOWSKI
SOPHIE
Passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at the age of 95. She was born in Minsk, Belarus, and she raised her loving family in New York, after which she moved to Pennsylvania. She was an employee of Seviroli, Inc., and was a devout Christian woman who adored her Lord and her family. She enjoyed her home, as well as reading her Bible, sharing her faith, and talking about life to everyone who came to know her.
Sophie was lovingly married to George Kozlakowski for 61 years, who preceded her in death on May 30, 2008. She is survived by her children Arlene (Peter), Jimmy (Annamarie), and Lora (Bob); her beloved grandchildren George (Lori), Krissy, Tim (Anita), James Trikur (Lea), James Kozlakowski, Nicholas and Michael; and her adoring great-grandchildren Danny, Carly, Lucas, and Lilly.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the surgical, medical, nursing, and hospice staff at Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, for their loving care and compassion-as well as the kind expressions of love, sympathy and prayers of so many.
Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services at Christian Life Center, 3100 Galloway Road, Bensalem, PA on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Sophie's Celebration of Life service will be held at 5:00 P.M., with calling hours beginning at 4:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christian Life Center.
www.burnsfuneralhome.com 215-637-1414
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 28, 2019