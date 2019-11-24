|
SNEAD
SOPHIE
Of Riverton, NJ, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019. She was 86. Sophie is the beloved wife of the late Robert W. Snead; loving mother of John (Debbie), Christopher (Laura)Schmid,, mother in law of Terry Snead; cherished grandmother of Danielle, Julia, Ian (Lyndi), Megan, Andrea and BJ; great grandmother of Giovanni and Madison. Sophie is predeceased by her son, David and step son Robbie Snead. Sophie's family will be celebrating her 86 years with a private Funeral. In lieu of flowers, Sophie's family requests memorial contribu-tions be made to the Voorhees Animal Orphanage, 419 Cooper Road, Voorhees, NJ 08043. Arrangements under the direction of
MCGUINNESS FUNERAL HOME.
Woodbury & Washington Twp.
