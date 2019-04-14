Home

SPLENDORA S. (Maggitti) LEIGHT

SPLENDORA S. (Maggitti) LEIGHT Notice
LEIGHT
SPLENDORA S. (nee Maggitti)


On April 11, 2019, age 87. Beloved wife of the late Christian F. "Fritz." Loving mother of Irene Thomson (Art), Grace McCary (Joe), Christian (Ann), Lisa and Michael. Devoted grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 4. Dear sister of Rose Ferrara, Orazzio and the late Vincent. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday, 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. and Tuesday, 8 A.M. to 9 A.M., JAMES M. CAMPBELL FUNERAL HOME, 500 Benner St., Phila, PA 19111. Funeral Mass 10 A.M., Resurrection of Our Lord Church. Interment Magnolia Cemetery. Memorial contributions to the .: lung.org/donate would be appreciated.

To express condolences: www.campbellfh.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 14, 2019
