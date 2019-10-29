|
|
GITTLEMAN
STACI B.
Oct. 28, 2019. Beloved daughter of Gary V. (the late Linda nee Jentleson) Gittleman, Esq. Devoted sister of Jeffrey (Ariane) Gittleman, Esq., Jared (Melinda) Gittleman, DMD and Dana A. Gittleman, Esq. Loving aunt of Zoe and Reese. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral services Wednesday 12 Noon precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St. Int. Roosevelt Mem. Park. Shiva will be observed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the home of Jeffery and Ariane Gittleman.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 29, 2019