Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
STACI B. GITTLEMAN

STACI B. GITTLEMAN Notice
GITTLEMAN
STACI B.
Oct. 28, 2019. Beloved daughter of Gary V. (the late Linda nee Jentleson) Gittleman, Esq. Devoted sister of Jeffrey (Ariane) Gittleman, Esq., Jared (Melinda) Gittleman, DMD and Dana A. Gittleman, Esq. Loving aunt of Zoe and Reese. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral services Wednesday 12 Noon precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St. Int. Roosevelt Mem. Park. Shiva will be observed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the home of Jeffery and Ariane Gittleman.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 29, 2019
