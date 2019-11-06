|
KLET
STAN
Age 85, of Moorestown, NJ, passed away at home sur-rounded by his family in the evening on Monday, November 4, 2019.
Stan Klet was a fascinating and remarkable man. He started his musical career on the Paul Whitman show as a singer where he performed numerous times from 16 to 18 years old. At 22, Stan was drafted and served our country in the US Army as a member of special services. During his time in the military he was part of a band, The Cold Cuts, that competed in what was known as "All Army Contest" against a variety of bands from the US and Europe. As the winners of this compe-tition, Stan along with his band, appeared on the Ed Sullivan Show and won a trip around the world. Stan's time in the US Military was eventually cut short due to the sudden death of his father. At that time, he was granted an early honorable discharge to go home and run the family business - then known as Garden State Beauty Supply. Under his leadership the family business grew into a successful enterprise that spanned state boundaries and became East Coast Salon Services, as it is known today. Stan worked with pride and enthusiasm well into his 80s alongside his children and, eventually grandchildren, making the company a truly note-worthy family affair. His impact and ongoing devotion to employees, customers, and industry friends was always a source of pride and he held many of them in his heart as family. In 2011 Stan was awarded the Lifetime Leader-ship Award by the North American Hairdressing Assoc-iation in recognition of his impact on his peers and the beauty industry as a whole.
While running a successful business, Stan always main-tained a love and life in music - playing in bands that per-formed at weddings and events into his late 60s. He passed this love of music along to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Frequently found with accor-dion in arms or on the bench behind his piano, he will always be remembered with a smile on his face, a song on his lips, and a hearty laugh in his heart.
Stan was the beloved husband of Cora Klet (nee Grist), whom he adored every day for over 66 years; caring father of Kim DuPree, Kristina Smith (Terence), Stan Klet, Jr.(Lisa), and Kara Klet; adoring "Fa" to Elizabeth DuPree Melson (Adam), MacKenzie Smith, Harrison Kletkewicz, and Tyler Kletkewicz. He especially held a joyful place in his heart for his 2 great-grandchildren Lillian and Bennett Melson. He is held close in all their hearts and will be missed immeasurably.
A gathering of family and friends for Stan E. Klet will be held at GIVNISH OF MARLTON, 398 E. Main St., Marlton, NJ 08053 on Thursday November 7, 2019; 7 to 9 P.M., again on Friday November 8, 2019; 9 to 10 A.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday November 8, 2019 at Our Lady of Good Council Church, 42 W. Main St., Moorestown, NJ, 08057 at 10:30 A.M. Int. will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made in Stan's name to Samaritan Hospice, or any charity that speaks to your heart. To share fond memories of Stan, please visit Givnish.com
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 6, 2019