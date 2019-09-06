Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
STANLEY A. ROSENAU

STANLEY A. ROSENAU Notice
ROSENAU
STANLEY A.


Sept. 5, 2019. Husband of Meryl (nee Katz), father of Dr. Robyn (Lee) Spirer and Ira (Jennifer) Rosenau, Esq., grandfather of Jake and Max Spirer, Julia, Emma and Andrew Rosenau. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday 9 A.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Entombment Roosevelt Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed Sunday following services and Monday commencing 5 P.M. at the late residence. Shiva will be observed Tuesday commencing 5 P.M. at the home of Ira and Jennifer Rosenau. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to Central High School.

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 6, 2019
