Age 96. On July 18, 2019 of Ambler. Beloved husband of the late Blanche J. Feltz. Son of the late Stanley and Maud Feltz. Father of Stanley E. Feltz, Jr., Sandra F. Caulwell, Wendy R. Feltz, Thomas W. Feltz. Grandfather of Alex, Robyn, David, Becky, and several great-grandchildren. Pre-dec. by brother Warren J. Feltz, Sr., and grandson Tommy. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing from 10 to 11 A.M. followed by the Funeral Service at 11 A.M. on Wed., July 24, 2019 at the Wayside Chapel at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, 1169 Limekiln Pike, Ambler, PA, followed by the Interment. Chapel entrance is on Horsham Road.

Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com

Published on Philly.com on July 22, 2019
