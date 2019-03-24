|
TKACZUK
STANLEY F. "STAS"
Suddenly on March 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary C. (nee Koch), devoted father of Marlise M. Tkaczuk (Tom), dear brother of Lawrence M. Tkaczuk; also survived by a loving extended family. Relatives, friends and the North Catholic Alumni Class of 1963 and former colleagues of the Honeywell International Corporaton are invited to his Funeral Tuesday at The Holy Innocents R.C. Church, "L" St. and Hunting Park Ave., Phila. PA. Family will begin receiving friends at 9:30 A.M. Funeral Mass to follow at 11 A.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions in Stas' memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
LAWRENCE M. TKACZUK FUNERAL HOME, 215-739-2733
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 24, 2019