Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 325-2000
On February 28, 2019. Husband of Jacqueline (nee Kravitz). Father of Andrea (Brian) Foley and Debra (Mark) Addison. Brother of Ann Goffman and the late Diane Rosen. Grand-father of Rachel, Samantha, Jason and Mollie. Relatives and friends are invited to Services Sunday 11 A.M. JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPELS (WEST), 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall PA. Int. Haym Salomon Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed Sunday and Monday evenings at the late residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to any organization for the benefit of animals or the Ronald McDonald House of Philadelphia.

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 1, 2019
