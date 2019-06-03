|
|
STEFANKIEWICZ
STANLEY J. III
on May 29, 2019, age 62, of North Wildwood N.J. Beloved husband of Bobbie Ann (nee VanNote); loving father of Michael, Monica, Joseph, Christopher, Stanley, Gavin, Gabe, and Brody; devoted Pop Pop of Jayden, Camron, and Olivia; brother of David (Laura), Daniel (Kadie); also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Wednesday 9 A.M. Notre Dame De Le Mer Parish, 2900 Pacific Ave. Wildwood NJ. 08060, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Cape May, NJ.
Published on Philly.com on June 3, 2019