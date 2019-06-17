|
SCHENCK
STANLEY K.
Age 71, of Voorhees on June 14, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Regina. Devoted father of Jerrahian, Sharon, Etosha, Alaina, Holly and Ross. Loving grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Dear brother of Barbara, Charlene, Yvonne, Norman, Earl, James and Morris. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing Thursday 10 to 11 A.M. at MURRAY-PARADEE FUNERAL HOME, 601 W. Route 70 Cherry Hill, followed by Funeral Services 11 A.M. Int. Greenmount Cemetery, Phila., PA.
Published on Philly.com on June 17, 2019