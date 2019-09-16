Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
September 14, 2019 of Cherry Hill, NJ. Husband of the late Ruth Levinthal. Father of Bruce (Gayle) Levinthal. Grandfather of Nicole (Ronald) Gibson and Michael (Nicole) Levinthal. Great grandfather of Evan and Aiden. Relatives and friends are invited Wednesday beginning 9:45 A.M. to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC. 2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, NJ. where Masonic Services will begin promptly at 10:15 A.M. followed by Funeral Services at 10:30 A.M. Ent. Crescent Memorial Park. Contributions can be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center and Cooper, 2 Cooper Plaza, Camden, NJ 08103.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 16, 2019
