|
|
LIPTON
STANLEY
July 6, 2019. Father of Bruce Lipton (Meryl Sussman) and Steven Lipton (Robert Sult). Brother of Norman Lipton and the late Elaine Raditz. Grandfather of Rachel and Avi. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Monday 9:30 A.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Interment Roosevelt Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed Monday through Wednesday. at the home of Bruce Lipton and Meryl Sussman. Shiva will be observed Thursday through Sunday at Camp Ramah. Contributions in his memory may be made to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave., Phila., PA 19111.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on July 8, 2019