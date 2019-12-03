Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
1:30 PM
Roosevelt Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel
Trevose, PA
Shiva
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
the home of Hope Shingles
Shiva
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
the home of Hope Shingles
Shiva
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
the home of Hope Shingles
Resources
More Obituaries for STANLEY SHINGLES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STANLEY M. SHINGLES ESQ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STANLEY M. SHINGLES ESQ Notice
SHINGLES
STANLEY M., ESQ.
On November 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Hope (nee Cilo). Loving father of Evan and Melissa. Dear brother of David (Sheila). Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Tuesday, 1:30 P.M. precisely, at the Roosevelt Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, Trevose, PA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Hope Shingles, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday 6:30 to 9 P.M. Contri-butions in his memory may be made to Parkinson's Foundation www.parkinson.org or www.cancer.org

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STANLEY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -