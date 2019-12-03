|
SHINGLES
STANLEY M., ESQ.
On November 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Hope (nee Cilo). Loving father of Evan and Melissa. Dear brother of David (Sheila). Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Tuesday, 1:30 P.M. precisely, at the Roosevelt Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, Trevose, PA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Hope Shingles, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday 6:30 to 9 P.M. Contri-butions in his memory may be made to Parkinson's Foundation www.parkinson.org or www.cancer.org
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 3, 2019