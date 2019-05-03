|
|
MALAMUT
STANLEY
96, on May 2, 2019, after a long illness. Devoted husband of Marcia for nearly 73 years. Loving uncle to several nieces and nephews. A decorated veteran of WW II after having volunteered with the US Army Air Corps. Mr. Malamut was shot down over France and survived 17 months in a German POW camp.
Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday, 12 Noon precisely, GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St. Int. Roosevelt Memorial Park. Mrs. Malamut will receive visitors at Cathedral Village, Bishop White Lodge, Philadelphia PA, on Sunday evening only. Contribu-tions in his memory may be made to Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, American Red Cross, or a .
A Masonic Service will be held just prior to the Funeral Service.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on May 3, 2019