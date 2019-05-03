Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Resources
More Obituaries for STANLEY MALAMUT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STANLEY MALAMUT

Notice Condolences Flowers

STANLEY MALAMUT Notice
MALAMUT
STANLEY
96, on May 2, 2019, after a long illness. Devoted husband of Marcia for nearly 73 years. Loving uncle to several nieces and nephews. A decorated veteran of WW II after having volunteered with the US Army Air Corps. Mr. Malamut was shot down over France and survived 17 months in a German POW camp.
Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday, 12 Noon precisely, GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St. Int. Roosevelt Memorial Park. Mrs. Malamut will receive visitors at Cathedral Village, Bishop White Lodge, Philadelphia PA, on Sunday evening only. Contribu-tions in his memory may be made to Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, American Red Cross, or a .
A Masonic Service will be held just prior to the Funeral Service.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo
logo


Published on Philly.com on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now