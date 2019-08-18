|
POLEKOFF
STANLEY PAUL
August 16, 2019, of Langhorne, PA. Beloved husband of Leona (nee Feinstein); loving father of Nanette Abramowitz and Albert (Marci) Polekoff; devoted brother of Donald Polekoff; cherished grandfather of Michael (Emily) and Lane; adored great-grandfather of Ellie and Mikey; also survived by longtime caregiver Macaru "Moe" Sheriff. Stanley was a US Army Sergeant 1951-1953. He started DairyLand Cheese Co. in 1955 and formed Foods Galore in 1986. He retired in 2001. He was a member of Lodge #9 F&AM, Past Thrice Potent master & Commander in Chief & MSA Scottish Rite LuLu Shriners, Past President Quaker City Shrine Club 1972. Relatives and friends are invited to Services Monday, 11:00 A.M. (Masonic Service 10:50 A.M.), JOSEPH LEVINE & SONS 4737 Street Rd., Trevose, PA. Entombment at Roosevelt Mem-orial Park. Shiva will be observed at the late residence through Wed. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to .
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 18, 2019