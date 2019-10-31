Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
Shiva
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
at the late residence
Shiva
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
at the late residence
STANLEY REGENBOGEN

STANLEY REGENBOGEN
REGENBOGEN
STANLEY
On October 30 2019. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Matusow). Loving father of Ellen Regenbogen and the late Rhonda Regenbogen. Loving and adored grandfather of Erika and Dara. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Friday 11 A.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Ent. private. Shiva will be observed at the late residence Saturday from 6-9 P.M. and Sunday from 1 to 9 P.M. Contributions in his memory may be made to Old York Rd. Temple Beth Am, 971 Old York Road, Abington, PA 19001.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 31, 2019
