STASIA C. (Galza) CZAJKOWSKI-BOYLE

STASIA C. (Galza) CZAJKOWSKI-BOYLE Notice
CZAJKOWSKI-BOYLE
STASIA C. (nee Galza)
On July 18, 2019. Wife of the late Henry Czajkowski and James Boyle. Beloved mother of Camille H. Dunleavy (James). Loving grandmother of Richard H. Welsh (Mary Grady) and Staci Marie Addison and Kieran and Gavan Dunleavy. Also sadly missed by her great-grandchldren Evan and Liam Addison and Delaney and Braden Welsh. Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Thursday, August 1, 2019 beginning at 10 A.M. at St. John Cantius Church, 4400 block of E. Thompson St., Phila. PA 19137. Funeral Mass to follow at 11 A.M. Int. Holy Redeemer Cem.


Published on Philly.com on July 28, 2019
