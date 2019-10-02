|
|
JURCZAK
STEFAN
Began his life in Brozhniv, Ivano Frankivska Oblast, Ukraine January 10, 1934. He was born into the family of Paulina and Petro Jurczak. Stefan and his family re-settled to Germany from 1942 until 1947. In 1951 the family was sponsored by friends and immigrated to America, with mother Paulina and brother Michael Jurczak. The move to America resulted in being separated from his father Petro and sister Kateryna permanently. They hoped to reunite yet regrettably opportunity never presented itself. Stefan supported his family in Ukraine for decades and continued to love them while keeping close contact. Stefan was a great Ukrainian leader in the community for over 60 years He was highly involved and made significant contributions to CYM of Philadelphia (A Ukrainian youth organization). He enjoyed working as a youth counselor at Oselia, CYM, Ellenville, NY. There he met his lovely wife Valentina (Valia). They both shared a love for the Ukrainian culture and passed it down to the their children and grandchildren. They were married in 1961 and had two children Jaroslaw and Halia (Helen). Halia carries on the traditions of Ukrainian culture and is a leader of multiple organizations in New Haven. Stefan worked for decades as a project manager for Progress Lighting. He was known and loved by everyone working at Tryzub and the Ukrainian League of Philadelphia (23rd St). He had an outstanding work ethic which he passed to his family making them the wonderful people they are today.
Stefan was blessed with two loving children, Jaroslaw Jurczak and Halia (Helen) Jurczak Adrian Lodynsky. A devoted grandfather to Alexandra, Tatiana, Andrejko (Andre) and Adian(Aedan), his sister, Kateryna Jurczak, and extended family in Ukraine; brother Michael Jurczak, and nephews Taras Jurczak and Dorian Jurczak and family. Funeral Liturgy in St Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church, George St., New Haven Wednesday October 2nd at 10:00. A Funeral Liturgy will also take place on Thursday October 3rd in the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Philadelphia at 10:00 A.M. There will be a calling hour from 9:00 – 10:00. Interment will follow in Fox Chase Cem.
THE CELENTANO FUNERAL HOME, New Haven, CT is assisting the family
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 2, 2019