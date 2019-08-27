Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA 22315
(703) 971-7400
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Beth El Hebrew Congregation
3830 Seminary Rd.
Alexandria, DC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for STEPHANIE LARSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEPHANIE ILENE LARSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STEPHANIE ILENE LARSON Notice
LARSON
STEPHANIE ILENE
41, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Falls Church, VA. She is survived by her husband, Matthew A. Larson; children, Henry, Alexandria, and Nathaniel Larson; parents, Richard and Salli Schwartz; brothers, Adam and Scott (Gayle) Schwartz; and nephews, Justin and Ryan Schwartz. Relatives and friends are invited to a service at Beth El Hebrew Congregation, 3830 Seminary Rd., Alexandria, VA on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 1 P.M. Please view and sign the family guestbook at

www.jeffersonfuneralchapel.com.

logo


Published on Philly.com on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STEPHANIE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now