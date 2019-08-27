|
|
LARSON
STEPHANIE ILENE
41, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Falls Church, VA. She is survived by her husband, Matthew A. Larson; children, Henry, Alexandria, and Nathaniel Larson; parents, Richard and Salli Schwartz; brothers, Adam and Scott (Gayle) Schwartz; and nephews, Justin and Ryan Schwartz. Relatives and friends are invited to a service at Beth El Hebrew Congregation, 3830 Seminary Rd., Alexandria, VA on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 1 P.M. Please view and sign the family guestbook at
www.jeffersonfuneralchapel.com.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 27, 2019