|
|
DECARLO
STEPHEN C. "ARTIE"
49, of Muncy, PA died Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at his home. Friends will be received from 10 to 11 A.M. Thursday at the Church of the Resurrection, 75 Musser Lane, Muncy, PA, where Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 A.M., with his pastor the Rev. Glenn McCreary, officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy. Memorial contributions in Artie's name may be made to the , 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016 or online at www.kidney.org.
www.grenoblefuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on May 16, 2019