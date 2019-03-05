HEIDENREICH (HEIDENRY)

STEPHEN F.

Of St. Louis, Philadelphia and Rockledge, at rest in the arms of our Loving God. Proud graduate of North Catholic High School, class of 1958. Devoted husband of 37 years to Belinda (nee Horn). Loving father of Daisy. Predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Ann Heidenreich (nee Ryan) and his brother, Tommy. He is survived by his brother, John (Julie Currie) and niece, Kim McMakin (Sean). He is also survived by his in-laws, Anna and Andrew Horn, Andy (Becky), Peter (Lynn), Paul (Erin) and John Horn. Steve will be missed by an exuberant, extended family including cousins, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and steadfast friends.

Family and friends are invited to gather, remember and celebrate Steve's life on Saturday, March 9th, at McCAFFERTY FUNERAL & CREMATION, Inc., 6709-11 Frankford Ave. (between Unruh and Knorr Sts.), Phila. PA 19135, 215-624-4200. You may visit and comfort Steve's family during the Viewing from 9:30 to 11 A.M. There will be a Prayer Service at 11 A.M. in the Funeral Home. Gifts in Steve's memory may be made to De La Salle Vocational School. 1265 Street Rd., Bensalem PA 19020.

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary