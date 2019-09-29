|
|
O'NEILL
STEPHEN H.
Passed away on Sept. 24, 2019 at the age of 76, of Shamong, NJ formerly of Kennett Square, PA. Devoted father of John Patrick (Heidi), Kate, Mark (Jessica), Kevin (Joanne), Sarah (Stefán), Mara Saltzgueber (Ed), his 17 grandchildren, and his siblings John (Penny) and Mary Taylor. Relatives and friends are invited to the Memorial Service on October 4th, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at the Indian Spring Country Club in Marlton, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Abramson Cancer Center of Penn Medicine.
BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, Marlton N.J
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 29, 2019