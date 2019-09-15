|
|
BURNS
STEPHEN J.
On August 29, 2019. Dear son of the late Thomas R. Burns and Estelle J. Supreme. Beloved brother of Patricia M. Burns and Cynthia L. Humphreys. Also sadly missed by his nephews Cliff and Sean Humphreys and many cousins and their families.
Stephen lived in New York City for the past 30 years and was a graduate of LaSalle College HIgh School, Class of 1974 and LaSalle University, Class of 1978. Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M., THE SLABINSKI SUCHARSKI FUNERAL HOME, 2614 Orthodox St., Phila. PA 19137. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Stephen's memory to dancespatrelle.org or to would be appreciated by his family.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 15, 2019