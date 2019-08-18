|
|
MAPA
STEPHEN J., SR.
84, of West Chester, PA, on August 15, 2019. Born Nov. 18, 1934 in Phila., PA, he was a son of the late Eugene and Mary (nee Constantinides) Mapa.
Beloved husband of Jean C. (nee Bartle); loving father of Stephen J. Mapa, Jr. (Patty); adoring grandpop of Christina, Alexandra, and Connor; prede-ceased by his sister, Florence Krieger.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing 12:30-1:20 P.M., Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at SS Simon & Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Ct., West Chester PA 19382, followed by his Funeral Mass 1:30 P.M. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The , 1626 Locust, Phila., PA 19103. Arr. by
THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 18, 2019