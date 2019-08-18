Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for STEPHEN MAPA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEPHEN J. MAPA Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STEPHEN J. MAPA Sr. Notice
MAPA
STEPHEN J., SR.


84, of West Chester, PA, on August 15, 2019. Born Nov. 18, 1934 in Phila., PA, he was a son of the late Eugene and Mary (nee Constantinides) Mapa.
Beloved husband of Jean C. (nee Bartle); loving father of Stephen J. Mapa, Jr. (Patty); adoring grandpop of Christina, Alexandra, and Connor; prede-ceased by his sister, Florence Krieger.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing 12:30-1:20 P.M., Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at SS Simon & Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Ct., West Chester PA 19382, followed by his Funeral Mass 1:30 P.M. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The , 1626 Locust, Phila., PA 19103. Arr. by
THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000.

Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STEPHEN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Funeral Home
Download Now