Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
STEPHEN J. MARIANI

STEPHEN J. MARIANI Notice
MARIANI
STEPHEN J.
of Ardmore on April 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Sang Sun "Suni" Mariani, his mother Rose (nee D'Angelo) Mariani, sons: Stephen J.,Jr, (Ann), James (Melissa) and Matthew, grandchildren: Ava, Audrey, Olivia and Matthew and his brother Joseph Mariani. Family and friends may call 7 to 9 P.M. Friday and 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. Saturday in the FUNERAL HOME OF JOHN STRETCH, 236 E. Eagle Rd, Havertown. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 A.M. Saturday in St. Denis Church, Havertown. Int. SS Peter & Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to Catholic Charities Appeal, 100 North 20th St, Suite 301, Phila., Pa. 19103.

www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 11, 2019
