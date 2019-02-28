Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
PAKECH
STEPHEN J., JR.


February 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Jill (nee Joann Cassidy); loving father of Stephen J. III (Samantha), Jason (Vicki), Susan (late Keith); Pop of 7 grand-children Taylor, Jason, Brooke, Avery, Shane, Stephen IV and Morgan; also survived by his brother, Christopher; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives, friends, members of Local 1291 and members of the Cherokee Club are invited to his Viewing Sunday, 7 to 9 P.M., THE ROGERS FUNERAL HOME, 1426-30 S. 3rd St., Phila. and again Monday morning, 8 to 9:30 A.M., followed by Funeral Mass, St. Philip Neri Church, 10 A.M. Int. private. Donations in Steve's name can be made to Katie Kirlin Fund, 229 Wolf St., Phila. PA 19148.

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 28, 2019
