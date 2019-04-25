Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 467-3838
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Annunciation B.V.M. Church
10th and Dickinson Sts.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Annunciation B.V.M. Church
10th and Dickinson Sts.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for STEPHEN PARKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEPHEN J. PARKER

Notice Condolences Flowers

STEPHEN J. PARKER Notice
PARKER
STEPHEN J. "BUSTER"
Age 87, April 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Zingo) and the late Marie (nee Ober), devoted father of Stephen J. (Judy), James W. (Donna) and the late Kathleen Parker, loving grandfather of many grandchildren and great grand-children. Dear brother of Barbara Rigney, Richard Parker and the late William Parker.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Saturday morning, 9 A.M. at Annunciation B.V.M. Church, 10th and Dickinson Sts. Funeral Mass to begin 10 A.M. Interment Hillcrest Memorial Park, Sewell, NJ. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church, 910 Watkins St., Phila., PA 19148 in Stephen's memory.

Share condolences at:
www.gangemifuneralhome.net

logo

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
Download Now