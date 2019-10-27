|
|
ARMENTO
STEPHEN JOSEPH "Steve"
Age 50, of Fort Pierce, FL, was called home by his Lord on October 16, 2019. He was the son of Jovina and the late Raphael Armento; beloved brother of Diane (Greg Feliz) and Susan (Martin Bahner); loving and adored uncle of Kathryn, Andrew, Matthew, Gina, Michael, and Stephanie. He also is survived by friends and relatives.
Born and raised in Huntingdon Valley, PA, Steve trained at the JNA Institute of Culinary Arts and received his toque in June 2010. He subsequently published a cookbook. He enjoyed cooking for a crowd; the bigger, the better. Steve had a quick intelligence and wit which allowed him to tell the best jokes. Steve's appreciation in music culminated in his love of the Mummers. He also enjoyed spending time with his family in Ocean City, NJ and on vacations. In his younger days, Steve was a volunteer fire-fighter and EMT. He also worked as a tech in the Dialysis Center at St. Mary's Medical Center in Langhorne, PA. At the time of his death, he worked as a health insurance agent. Steve was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Fort Pierce.
His Funeral Mass will be held at 11 A.M., Saturday, Nov. 2nd, at St. Martin of Tours Church, One Riverstone Circle, New Hope, PA, where the family will greet guests from 10 A.M. until the time of Mass. Interment will follow Mass in St. Martin of Tours Cemetery, New Hope.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contri-butions in Steve's name be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266,
(https://secure.pancan.org/).
REED AND STEINBACH FUNERAL HOME, Doylestown www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 27, 2019