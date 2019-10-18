Home

POWERED BY

Services
Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
(856) 768-0688
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
View Map
Liturgy
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for STEPHEN BLATHERWICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEPHEN L. "BUZ" BLATHERWICK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STEPHEN L. "BUZ" BLATHERWICK Notice
BLATHERWICK
STEPHEN L. "BUZ"


On October 15, 2019 of Berlin, NJ. Age 65 years. Beloved husband of Chris (née Sabato). Devoted father of Shauna Blatherwick, Kristin Bowen Ashwin and her husband Christopher, and Kayla Blatherwick. Loving brother of Patricia Woll (Steve) and the late Wendy Kormanski. Prede-ceased by his parents George and Janet (née Eschelmann). Proud grandfather of Charlotte and Patton.
Buz was an antique auto enthusiast who performed all his own mechanical work. He graduated college with a Master's Degree in Healthcare Financial Management and held various positions in Philadelphia: Hahnemann Hospital - Reim-bursement Specialist, and Staff Accountant, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania - Director of Budget, and Financial Analyst, Methodist Hospital - Controller, Director of General Accounting & Budget, Acting Vice President of Fiscal Services & CFO, Thomas Jefferson University - Consultant, CFO Southern Home Services - Deputy Executive Director & CFO Roxborough Memorial Hospital - Vice President & CFO Camden County College - Executive Director of Finance and Sears Automotive - Special Services.
The family will receive relatives and friends Sunday evening 6:00-8:00 P.M. and Monday morning 9:00-10:00 A.M. at the COSTANTINO FUNERAL HOME, 231 W. White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ 08009. Funeral Liturgy 10:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Serenity Hospice 56 George-town Rd., Bordentown, NJ 08505 are appreciated. To leave lasting condolences visit

CostantinoFH.com.

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STEPHEN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now