BLATHERWICK
STEPHEN L. "BUZ"
On October 15, 2019 of Berlin, NJ. Age 65 years. Beloved husband of Chris (née Sabato). Devoted father of Shauna Blatherwick, Kristin Bowen Ashwin and her husband Christopher, and Kayla Blatherwick. Loving brother of Patricia Woll (Steve) and the late Wendy Kormanski. Prede-ceased by his parents George and Janet (née Eschelmann). Proud grandfather of Charlotte and Patton.
Buz was an antique auto enthusiast who performed all his own mechanical work. He graduated college with a Master's Degree in Healthcare Financial Management and held various positions in Philadelphia: Hahnemann Hospital - Reim-bursement Specialist, and Staff Accountant, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania - Director of Budget, and Financial Analyst, Methodist Hospital - Controller, Director of General Accounting & Budget, Acting Vice President of Fiscal Services & CFO, Thomas Jefferson University - Consultant, CFO Southern Home Services - Deputy Executive Director & CFO Roxborough Memorial Hospital - Vice President & CFO Camden County College - Executive Director of Finance and Sears Automotive - Special Services.
The family will receive relatives and friends Sunday evening 6:00-8:00 P.M. and Monday morning 9:00-10:00 A.M. at the COSTANTINO FUNERAL HOME, 231 W. White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ 08009. Funeral Liturgy 10:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Serenity Hospice 56 George-town Rd., Bordentown, NJ 08505 are appreciated. To leave lasting condolences visit
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 18, 2019