Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for STEPHEN ROGERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEPHEN M. ROGERS

Notice Condolences Flowers

STEPHEN M. ROGERS Notice
ROGERS
STEPHEN M.


Age 59, passed away on April 28, 2019, at Abington Memorial Hospital. Stephen was a certified Arborist for over 40 years, and a member of the International Society of Arbori-culture. Dear son of Jane (nee Wright) and the late William Rogers; beloved husband of Lynn (nee Bechtel); loving father of Brooke and Brittany; dear brother of Diane (Robert) Tumelty, William (Patricia) Rogers, Timothy (Denise) Rogers, and Michelle (Norman) Cook; also survived by his nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Visitation on Monday, May 6, 2019, from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M., followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. at the Queen of Peace Church, 820 North Hills Ave., Ardsley. Interment Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater Delaware Valley Chapter, 30 S. 17th St., #800, Phila, PA 19103.

ANGELONE F.H. INC.
angelonefuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.