ROGERS
STEPHEN M.
Age 59, passed away on April 28, 2019, at Abington Memorial Hospital. Stephen was a certified Arborist for over 40 years, and a member of the International Society of Arbori-culture. Dear son of Jane (nee Wright) and the late William Rogers; beloved husband of Lynn (nee Bechtel); loving father of Brooke and Brittany; dear brother of Diane (Robert) Tumelty, William (Patricia) Rogers, Timothy (Denise) Rogers, and Michelle (Norman) Cook; also survived by his nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Visitation on Monday, May 6, 2019, from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M., followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. at the Queen of Peace Church, 820 North Hills Ave., Ardsley. Interment Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater Delaware Valley Chapter, 30 S. 17th St., #800, Phila, PA 19103.
Published on Philly.com on May 3, 2019