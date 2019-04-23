Home

STEPHEN M. VINEBERG

Age 77, of Philadelphia, on April 21, 2019. Husband of Susan, father of Andy, Michele (David), Eli (Christy) and Margot. Grandfather of Narissa, Noah, Ryan, Lauren and Leah. Brother of Edith Guss and the late Victor Gross. Relatives and friends are invited to memorial celebration 2 P.M. April 29 at Germantown Cricket Club, 411 Manheim St., Phila., 19144. Donations can be made to www.philafound.org; click Give Now, Select Cause and "The Transition Network Philadelphia Giving Circle Fund (TTN)"
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 23, 2019
