CORCORAN
STEPHEN MARK
Age 63, of Glenmoore, PA, on July 20, 2019. Loving father of Timothy S. Corcoran; dear brother of Julie A. Goodwin (Monty) and Robert T. Corcoran (Linda); caring uncle of Trevor M. Goodwin and Patrick and Thomas Corcoran; also survived by his beloved fiancé Pamela S. Miozza and her children, Jaclyn and Jillian Miozza. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 10 A.M. - 12 Noon Saturday, July 27, 2019 at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 W. Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087, 610-989-9600, followed by his Memorial Service at 12 Noon. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380, would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on July 23, 2019