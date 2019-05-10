Home

Passed away peacefully on May 7, 2019 at Samaritan Hospice in Voorhees, NJ. Born in Philadelphia, Stephen was 80 years old. He was a resident of Moorestown and formerly of Marlton, NJ. Beloved husband of 58 years to Suzanne M (née Esten). Loving father of Stephen P. (Theresa) Esmond, Jr., Jill Long and Kevin (Eleanor) Esmond. Devoted grandfather of Kelsey, Sean, Lauren, Ryan and Paul. Brother of Kathleen Daily and Robert Esmond. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, May 14th, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Givnish of Marlton 398 East Main Street. His Funeral Mass will follow 11:30 A.M. at St. Joan of Arc Church, 100 Willow Bend Road, Marlton. Entombment will take place at Lakeview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan Hospice 265 NJ-73 Voorhees, Twp, NJ 08043. To share your memories of Stephen, please visit

www.givnish.com

Published on Philly.com on May 10, 2019
