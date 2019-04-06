Home

STEPHEN TIBOR TAKATS

STEPHEN TIBOR TAKATS
TAKATS
STEPHEN TIBOR


88, of Phila., died on March 31, 2019. Born May 24, 1930, to the late Zoltan and Ila (née Kende) Takats. Since 1961, Steve was a frequent sight in North Philadelphia: for 35 years as a professor in the Biology Depart-ment at Temple University and then for 25 more as an accomplished artist, standing on hundreds of different street corners over the years with his easel and oil paints. Beyond his soybean research and paint-brush, Steve loved his grandkids' sports, traveling, hiking, baseball games, murder mysteries, and poppyseed cakes.
Survived by his beloved wife Martha (née Carroll) Takats of 58 years, sons Andy (Antonella), David (Janett), and Michael (Alexandra); grandchildren Selene, Alex, Matt, Rowan, and Leah; sister Judy McPherson; and cousins, nieces, and nephews. Please contact the family for details of a memorial gathering. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Allens Lane Art Center in Philadelphia.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 6, 2019
