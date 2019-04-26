LIPSIUS

Passed away peacefully at his home in Bethesda, MD, on April 24, 2019, with his family by his side. He is survived by Paula, his beloved wife of nearly 58 years; his devoted children: Amy and her husband Jay Halpern; Elizabeth and her husband Donald Peck; and Adam and his wife Linda Appel Lipsius; and by his five cherished grandchildren: Kyle, Stephanie and Luke Halpern, and Dorothy and Eli Lipsius. Dr. Lipsius is also survived by his sister, Phyllis Lipsius Young. An Army Special Forces physician in Vietnam, he will be remembered by his family as a loving husband, father and grandfather and by his patients as a brilliant, dedicated healer. Graveside Funeral Services will be held at Roosevelt Memorial Cemetery in Bensalem, PA, on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at noon. His family will be observing Shiva on Monday, April 29 and Tuesday, April 30, from 6-9 pm at the community room at The Lionsgate, 7710 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814. Memorial contributions may be made to The https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org

