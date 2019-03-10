Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollen Funeral Home
3160 Grant Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 698-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for STEVEN BECKMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEVEN J. BECKMAN

Notice Condolences Flowers

STEVEN J. BECKMAN Notice
BECKMAN
STEVEN J.
March 6, 2019. Age 57 years. Beloved husband of the late Laraine. Devoted son of Walter J. and the late Mary D. (nee Magee). Loving brother of Walter J. Jr. (Mary Anne), Teresa Gibson (John), Lori Ann Amodei (Kelly) and the late Francis, Joseph, Anne Marie and Thomas. Also survived by nieces, nephews and fiancee, Barbara Vidra and her son Bryan. Relatives, friends and members of North Catholic Class of 1979 are invited to a gathering Saturday 9:30 A.M. St. Anslem Church, 12670 Dunks-ferry Rd., Phila. 19154. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. private. Family prefers donations to a . Arr. by

HOLLEN FUNERAL HOME (Thomas J. Fluehr, F.D.)
www.hollenfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now