BECKMAN
STEVEN J.
March 6, 2019. Age 57 years. Beloved husband of the late Laraine. Devoted son of Walter J. and the late Mary D. (nee Magee). Loving brother of Walter J. Jr. (Mary Anne), Teresa Gibson (John), Lori Ann Amodei (Kelly) and the late Francis, Joseph, Anne Marie and Thomas. Also survived by nieces, nephews and fiancee, Barbara Vidra and her son Bryan. Relatives, friends and members of North Catholic Class of 1979 are invited to a gathering Saturday 9:30 A.M. St. Anslem Church, 12670 Dunks-ferry Rd., Phila. 19154. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. private. Family prefers donations to a . Arr. by
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 10, 2019