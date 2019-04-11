|
SCHORR
STEVEN MARC
April 9, 2019. Husband of Joy (nee Falk). Father of Dr. Justin (Sarah) Schorr and Kira Schorr. Son of David and Beverly Schorr. Brother of Dr. Alan (Sarah) Schorr, Devra (Philip) Pulley and the late Dr. Michael (Melissa) Schorr. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Service Friday 1:15 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Roosevelt Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to a .
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 11, 2019