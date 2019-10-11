Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
STUART A. . EISENBERG ESQ

STUART A. . EISENBERG ESQ Notice
EISENBERG
STUART A., ESQ.


Oct. 9, 2019. Husband of Marsha (nee Stillman); father of Michael (Sherryl) Eisenberg, Esq., Carol (John) McCullough, Esq., Kathryn (Michael) Brady, and Steven (Sasha) Eisenberg, Esq.; also survived by 12 grandchildren. Graveside Services are private. Family will receive Friday commencing 3 P.M. at the late residence. Contribu-tions in his memory may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Attn: Rachel Flannery, PO Box 27106, New York, NY 10087.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com


Published on Philly.com on Oct. 11, 2019
