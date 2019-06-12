BAER

DR. STUART COBERT

On June 10, 2019, at the age of 86; Loving husband of Elaine (nee Wyman); beloved father of Doug Baer (Dr. Joan Lit) and Dr. Seth Baer (the late Karen); stepfather of Cindy Band (Jeff) and the late Andrea Tessler; devoted brother to the late Marian Goldberg; adoring grandfather of Adrienne and Ross Baer, Sophie and Madeline Baer, Dylan Band and Darby Silverman. Dr. Baer was a graduate of Central High School; University of Pennsylvania Wharton School and Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He was an Army veteran. Dr Baer was a general practitioner who served the NE Philadelphia community for over 45 years. He was well loved by his patients and respected by his peers. He was extremely philanthropic donating to numerous and various charities. He loved nature, the arts and music. He enjoyed gardening, was a member of the Philadelphia Horticultural Society and maintained his own greenhouse. Most of all he loved his family. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, 11:00 A.M., JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose, PA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Doug Baer and Joan Lit, following burial and again on Saturday beginning at 6:00 P.M. Guests will also be received on Sunday after 5:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to a . www.levinefuneral.com





Published on Philly.com on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary