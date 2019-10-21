|
KIRKLAND
STUART CROSSETT
Died on October 19, 2019, after a long illness. He is survived by his wife, Sue Seif, sisters Margaret Bradley (James) of Charlestown MA, and Kathryn Pittman (Cecil) of Oak Island NC, and stepdaughter Alix Seif (Dan). He loved travel, history books, cooking stuffed lobster, and not bursting the bubble for small children who thought he was Santa Claus. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Demarest Fund of the Vesalius Trust, c/o Tina Schott, 01 Ridge Ct., Placitas NM, 87043; www.vesaliustrust.org
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 21, 2019