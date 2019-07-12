|
BLITZ
STUART IVAN
July 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Joann (nee King). Loving father of Felice Blitz (Peter) and Harry Blitz (Tina). Dear brother of Janice Feldman (David) and David Blitz. Devoted Pop-Pop Stuart of Kaitlyn and Amanda.
Stuart was a retired Philadel-phia Police Officer. Before becoming an officer and after he retired, he managed Simpson's Jewelry Store. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Monday, 11 A.M., at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St., Phila. PA. Interment Philadelphia Mem. Park, Frazer PA Contributions in his memory may be made to Police Athletic League of Philadelphia,
Published on Philly.com on July 12, 2019