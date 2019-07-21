Home

Hinski-Tomlinson Funeral Home
81 Haddon Ave
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
STUART JOHNSTON "STU" SANDERSON


1955 - 2019
Died peacefully on June 25, 2019 under palliative care at Lankenau Hospital in Wynnewood, PA. Born with cerebral palsy in Grove City, PA in 1955, son of Dr. James Lee Sanderson and Rosamond Johnston Sanderson, Stu led a remarkable life completing two Associate Degrees at Philadelphia Community College (A.S. General Studies 1982, A.S. Applied Science, 1991) and a Baccalaureate at Newman University in Aston, PA (Bachelor of Science, 1996). Stu also participated in early voice synthesis device research at Temple University's Institute on Disabilities in 1992.
Stu loved music, poetry, chess and was also the subject of a 2016 short-form documentary "No Walls". Stu had an impact on those who knew him. He didn't merely accept a life with disability, he loved it and found joy in all he did and in all those who knew him. Stu is survived by his brother, Scott.
Services were private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Stu's name may be made to Inglis House, 2600 Belmont Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19131.

HINSKI-TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME, Haddonfield, NJ

Published on Philly.com on July 21, 2019
