HEARON
SUE (nee Gioia)
Age 94, April 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph T. Hearon. Devoted mother of Joseph Hearon, daughter-in- law Susan. Loving grandmother of Bridget (William), great grandmother of Lauren Emery. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Monday morning April 22nd, 9 A.M. at Stella Maris Church, 10th and Bigler Sts. Funeral Mass to begin 10 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 17, 2019