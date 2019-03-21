|
DAMIANO
SUEANN (nee Ferrigno)
Passed away on March 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony "Fat Anthony". Loving sister of Anthony (Barbara) Ferrigno and the late Peter Ferrigno, Carmen Ferrigno and Marie Kay. Dearest sister-in-law of Viola. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Saturday, beginning 9 A.M., at MURPHY-RUFFENACH BRIAN W. DONNELLY FUNERAL HOME, 3rd and Wolf Sts. Funeral Home Religious Service will be held 11 A.M. Burial Holy Cross Cem. Donations in her memory may be made to Vitas, 1300 Wolf St., 2nd Floor, Phila. PA 19148.
To express online condolences: www.murphyruffenachfuneralhomeinc.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 21, 2019