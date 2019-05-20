Home

Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Newtown-Richboro Road
Richboro, PA 18954
215-968-8585
DR. SUNIL SATIJA

DR. SUNIL SATIJA Notice
SATIJA
DR. SUNIL
passed away on May 16, 2019 of Washington Crossing, PA. Beloved husband of Jessica Torng, dearest father of Albert E. Satija and his wife Dr. Erica C. Chin, Dr. Celine E. Satija and her husband Dr. Matthew D. Freeman, also survived by 1 brother, 3 sisters, 2 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Dr. Satija's family will receive condolences on Tuesday evening from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at THE JOSEPH A. FLUEHR III FUNERAL HOME 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.) Richboro. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to the Chemical Engineering Department of Ohio State University Priority Fund - Fund Number: 302693, 2070 Neil Ave. Columbus, OH, 43210.

Published on Philly.com on May 20, 2019
