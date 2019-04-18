ATMORE

SUSAN

Passed away suddenly on April 15, 2019. Susan was born Feb. 4, 1943 to Joseph and Lavinia Lyons of Philadelphia, PA.

She graduated from Southern High School, she was proud of her roots from South Philly. For over 30 years, Susan loved taking care of her old farm house in Media, PA with her husband. She made everyone who entered the home part of the family with her warm and inviting way. Spending time with her daughters and her grandchildren in her home and her Sea Isle City beach house was the highlight of her life.

Susan is survived by her husband of fifty-one years Thomas (Tom) Atmore, daughters Melissa (Michael) O'Brien and Noelle (Matthew) Bamonte, grand-daughters Meg, Molly and Michaela O'Brien and grandsons Matt and Tommy Bamonte, brother Joseph (Rosalie) Lyons and sister Lavinia (Anthony) DiDio and all her nieces and nephews.

Calling Friday from 6-8 P.M. in the J. NELSON RIGBY FUNERAL HOME, 1 W. Balti-more Avenue, Media, PA. Prayer Service at 8 P.M., Inter-ment private. Contributions to . Condolences:jnelsonrigbybfh.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary